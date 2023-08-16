Broncos Signing RB Dwayne Washington, Waived/Injured DL Forrest Merrill

According to Field Yates, the Broncos are signing free-agent RB Dwayne Washington to a contract on Wednesday.

Denver officially waiving DL Forrest Merrill with an injury designation.

Washington, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He spent two years in Detroit before being waived as they cut their roster down to 53 players coming out of the preseason.

Washington later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad at the start of the 2018 regular season. He was promoted to their active roster and eventually managed to make the 53-man roster. The Saints re-signed Washington to three consecutive one-year deals.

In 2022, Washington appeared in 12 games and recorded 11 rushing attempts for 38 yards (3.5 YPC), one reception for seven yards, and 69 yards as a kickoff return specialist.