Broncos Signing RB Latavius Murray

The Denver Broncos are signing RB Latavius Murray to their active roster off of the Saints’ practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero.

Murray will join RB Melvin Gordon and RB Mike Boone in rotation after the team lost RB Javonte Williams for the year due to a torn ACL.

Murray, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings.

Murray later signed a four-year, $14.4 million contract with the Saints in 2019. From there, he joined the Ravens during the 2021 season. Murray joined the Saints practice squad in September after becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Murray appeared in one game for the Saints and rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries (5.2 YPC) to go along with one catch for eight yards and one touchdown.