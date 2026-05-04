Steelers Signed TE Jaheim Bell

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday they have signed TE Jaheim Bell to the roster.

He was cut in April by the Eagles.

Bell, 24, started out at South Carolina before transferring to Florida State. He was second-team All-ACC in his final season.

The Patriots drafted Bell with the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,126,592 rookie contract that included a $106,592 signing bonus when New England waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on for a stint with the Eagles practice squad but was let go in October 2025. The Eagles signed Bell to a futures deal after the season.

In 2024, Bell appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and caught two passes on three targets for 20 yards.