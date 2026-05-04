Texans Claim OLB Ali Gaye Off Waivers

The Houston Texans announced they have claimed OLB Ali Gaye off waivers from the Titans.

We have claimed Ali Gaye. pic.twitter.com/tWvRK4pvLa — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 4, 2026

Gaye, 27, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2023. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Texans signed him to a futures deal in 2024, but he was cut loose coming out of the preseason, once again. The Titans quickly claimed him, and he spent 2024 on the active roster before being waived and spending the 2025 season on their practice squad. He was then waived following the 2026 draft to make room for the incoming class.

In 2025, Gaye appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded one tackle.