Broncos Signing TE Chris Manhertz

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos have reached an agreement with former Jaguars’ TE Chris Manhertz on a two-year, $6 million deal that includes $3.34 million guaranteed.

Manhertz, 30, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Canisius back in 2016. After one year in Buffalo, Manhertz signed on with the Saints during the preseason and later returned to New Orleans on a future/reserve contract.

The Saints waived him back in 2017 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Panthers. Manhertz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a two-year deal with Carolina.

From there, Manhertz joined the Jaguars on a two-year, $7.25 million deal in 2021.

In 2022, Manhertz appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and caught six passes for 42 yards receiving and no touchdowns.