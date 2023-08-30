Broncos Signing WR David Sills To Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Broncos are signing WR David Sills to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Sills, 26, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bills, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Giants signed Sills to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since. He was among New York’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2022, Sills appeared in nine games and recorded 11 receptions, 106 yards (9.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.