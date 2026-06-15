Broncos Signing WR Hakeem Butler

Mike Garafolo reports that the Broncos are signing veteran WR Hakeem Butler to a contract ahead of minicamp after a successful tryout with the team.

Butler was the UFL Offensive Player of the Year with the St. Louis Battlehawks in both 2024 and 2026 and will now make a fourth attempt at remaining in the NFL.

Butler, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019 out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.3 million with Arizona. However, Butler was placed on injured reserve as a rookie before being waived coming out of training camp in his second season.

He had a stint on the Panthers practice squad before being signed to the Eagles’ roster. He was later cut and re-signed to the practice squad before being brought back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. However, he was cut during camp.

Eventually, he caught on in the Canadian Football League in 2022 and was drafted by the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL in 2023. The Steelers signed him to a contract, and he ultimately rejoined the Battlehawks before his most recent NFL stint with the Bengals.

For the 2026 season, Butler once again rejoined the Battlehawks.

In 2026, Butler appeared in and started nine games for the Battlehawks and recorded 29 catches for 641 yards and three touchdowns.