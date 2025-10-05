Broncos Signing WR Samori Toure To Practice Squad

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are signing WR Samori Toure to their practice squad.

Toure had tried out for a number of teams in recent weeks including the Ravens, Raiders, Giants and Steelers since the season began.

Toure, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.

The Packers released Toure last year and he eventually signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract this past January.

In 2023, Toure appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 78 yards.