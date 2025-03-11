Broncos Signing WR Trent Sherfield To Two-Year, $8M Deal

Jordan Schultz reports the Broncos are signing WR Trent Sherfield to a two-year, $8 million deal.
Sherfield, 29, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He signed a standard three-year deal and managed to make the roster coming out of camp each of those three years.
Arizona declined to tender Sherfield as a restricted free agent in 2021, making him an unrestricted free agent. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers. The following season, he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.
From there, Sherfield signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2022 and caught on with the Vikings last year to a one-year deal.
In 2024, Sherfield appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded eight receptions for 83 yards (10.4 YPC) and one touchdown.
