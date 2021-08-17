Broncos Sign RB/WR Adrian Killins, Waive Six Players

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

Mike Klis reports the Broncos are signing RB/WR Adrian Killins to a contract on Tuesday.

The Broncos confirmed the move and announced they have waived an additional six players to reach the 85-player limit before today’s deadline. 

The full list includes: 

Killins, 23, went undrafted out of UCF in April of last year. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Eagles, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Eagles signed Killins to their practice squad and was on and off of the unit last year. Philadelphia then re-signed Killins to a two-year deal in March but waived him last week.

In 2020, Killins has appeared in one game for the Eagles and rushed for -12 yards on one carry and caught one pass for two yards receiving and no touchdowns.

