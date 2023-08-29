Broncos Waiving TE Albert Okwuegbunam

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are waiving TE Albert Okwuegbunam as they trim down their roster to 53 players.

Okwuegbunam, 25, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2017. The Broncos selected him with the No. 118 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Okwuegbunam is entering the final year of his four-year, $4,044,042 rookie contract that included a $749,042 signing bonus.

In 2022, Okwuegbunam appeared in eight games for the Broncos and caught 10 passes for 95 yards receiving and one touchdown.