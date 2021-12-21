Broncos Worked Out Eight Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos brought in eight players for workouts on Tuesday including CB Isaiah Johnson.

The full list includes:

Of this group, Denver signed Gordon and Wilson to their practice squad.

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cowboys signed Johnson to their practice squad in October, but released him four days later. He signed with the Steelers’ practice squad last week but was cut loose after a few days.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.