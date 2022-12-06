According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos worked out five players on Tuesday including TE Kahale Warring.

The full list of players includes:

WR Jaelon Acklin WR Kaion Julien-Grant QB Nathan Rourke TE Kahale Warring TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Warring, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2019 out of San Diego State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,412,204 rookie contract that included an $892,204 signing bonus when Houston waived him.

The Patriots claimed him off of waivers from the Texans before opting to waive him a few days later and he was quickly claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis cut him loose after just a few days and he had a brief stint with the Bills before joining the Jaguars towards the end of the year. He signed on with the Saints in May but was cut loose a month later.

In 2021, Warring appeared in two games for the Bills and Jaguars, but did not register a stat.