Broncos Worked Out Four Defensive Backs

The Denver Broncos hosted DBs Henry Black, Tre Norwood, Anthony Cook and Tyreque Jones for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Black, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers, but was waived and later added to their practice squad.

Black spent time on and off their practice squad for a couple of seasons. Green Bay declined to tender him an offer, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2022. From there, the Giants signed him to a contract but was released just a couple months later.

Black caught on with the Falcons shortly after but was waived coming out of training camp. He was signed to the Colts practice squad and re-signed to a futures contract back in January but was ultimately released earlier this week.

In 2021, Black appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 35 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.