Broncos Worked Out Four Including DL Breeland Speaks

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Denver Broncos brought in four free agents for workouts on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson

Broncos helmet

The full list includes:

  1. DE Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
  2. ILB Austin Ajiake (signed)
  3. OLB Chris Garrett
  4. DL Breeland Speaks

Speaks recently worked out for the Texans. 

Speaks, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6,110,516 rookie contract when the Chiefs cut him loose coming out of training camp. 

Speaks had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad in October before signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad a month later. From there, he had stints with the Giants, Cowboys and Bills. 

In 2018, Speaks appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.

