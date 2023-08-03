Broncos Worked Out Four Including DL Breeland Speaks

The Denver Broncos brought in four free agents for workouts on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Speaks recently worked out for the Texans.

Speaks, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6,110,516 rookie contract when the Chiefs cut him loose coming out of training camp.

Speaks had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad in October before signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad a month later. From there, he had stints with the Giants, Cowboys and Bills.

In 2018, Speaks appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.