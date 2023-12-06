Broncos Worked Out Four Linebackers

The Denver Broncos hosted LBs Oshane Ximines, David Anenih, Kobe Jones and Durell Nchami for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The team signed Nchami following the workout.

Ximines, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal.

The Giants released Ximines a few months ago and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2023, Ximines appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded four total tackles.