Broncos Worked Out LB Kwon Alexander

The Denver Broncos worked out veteran LB Kwon Alexander on Tuesday, per Mike Klis.

He’d provide a veteran presence for Denver at inside linebacker, which has become a weak spot early this season.

Alexander, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,758,320 contract before agreeing to a four-year contract worth $54 million with the 49ers in 2019.

He was traded to the Saints midseason in 2020 for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick. He tore his Achilles late in the season and was released.

Alexander returned to the Saints on a one-year deal before joining the Jets for the 2022 season. He then caught on with the Steelers back in July of 2023.

In 2023, Alexander appeared in nine games for the Steelers and recorded 41 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass deflection.