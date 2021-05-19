Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton Clears Waivers, Reverts To Non-Football Injury List

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton officially passed through waivers unclaimed on Wednesday and reverted to the team’s non-football injury list, according to Field Yates.

The Broncos were reportedly working to trade Hamilton to the 49ers when he, unfortunately, suffered an ACL tear last week away from the team’s facility.

Hamilton, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.