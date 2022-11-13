Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Browns.

Injury update: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/7ma1YP0YHI — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2022

Ian Rapoport reports that the injury is to the back of Jeudy’s ankle and is not an Achilles injury.

Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in 2023.

In 2022, Jeudy has appeared in nine games for the Broncos and caught 30 passes on 54 targets for 449 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jeudy as the news is available.