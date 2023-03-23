Broncos WR K.J. Hamler To Miss 4-6 Months With Torn Pec

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Broncos WR K.J. Hamler recently underwent surgery after suffering a partially torn pec while training on his own.
According to Pelissero, Hamler is looking at a recovery timeline of four to six months, which means he should have a shot at being ready around the start of training camp in late July.
Hamler has had a very difficult time staying on the field since entering the NFL so this is just the latest setback for the young receiver.
Hamler, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He’s in the final year of his four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract that included a $2,750,638 signing bonus.
In 2022, Hamler appeared in seven games for the Broncos and caught seven passes for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!