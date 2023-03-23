Broncos WR K.J. Hamler To Miss 4-6 Months With Torn Pec

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Broncos WR K.J. Hamler recently underwent surgery after suffering a partially torn pec while training on his own.

According to Pelissero, Hamler is looking at a recovery timeline of four to six months, which means he should have a shot at being ready around the start of training camp in late July.

Hamler has had a very difficult time staying on the field since entering the NFL so this is just the latest setback for the young receiver.

Hamler, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of his four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract that included a $2,750,638 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hamler appeared in seven games for the Broncos and caught seven passes for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.