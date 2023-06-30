Broncos & WR KJ Hamler Agree To Re-Worked Contract

The Denver Broncos and WR KJ Hamler have agreed to a re-worked final year of his rookie contract, according to Field Yates.

Hamler will retain his $1.583M base salary, with the chance to earn $417K in receiving incentives.

In addition, an injury-specific injured-reserve split was added, which will lessen the cap hit for the team if he lands on injured-reserve with a specific injury.

Hamler, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract that includes a $2,750,638 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hamler appeared in six games for the Broncos, recording seven catches for 165 yards.