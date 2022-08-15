Browns Activate CB Denzel Ward, Waive WR Derrick Dillon

The Cleveland Browns activated CB Denzel Ward from the PUP list on Monday, waiving WR Derrick Dillon in a corresponding move.

We have activated CB Denzel Ward from the active/PUP list and waived WR Derrick Dillon — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2022

Ward, 25, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option before signing him to an extension for five years, worth $100.5 million.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 43 tackles, half a sack, three interceptions, and one touchdown.