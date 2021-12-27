Browns Activate Eight From COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns announced they have activated eight players from the COVID-19 list.
The full list includes:
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
- G Drew Forbes
- S Ronnie Harrison
- CB Troy Hill
- RB Kareem Hunt
- DT Malik McDowell
- OT Jedrick Wills
- LB Mack Wilson
Clowney, 28, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.
Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.
The Browns signed Clowney to a one-year deal this past April.
In 2021, Clowney has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 29 tackles, five sacks and two pass deflections.
