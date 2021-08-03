Browns Activate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah From COVID-19 List

The Browns announced they have activated second-round LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from the COVID-19 list.

Owusu-Koramoah, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Butkus Award.

The Browns drafted Owusu-Koromoah with pick No. 52 overall in the second round. He is expected to compete for a starting job in Cleveland during training camp.

Owusu-Koramoah is projected to sign a four-year deal worth $6,476,215 million and a $2,069,975 signing bonus.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 142 tackles, seven sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles, four recoveries, seven passes defended, and a defensive touchdown over the course of 25 games.