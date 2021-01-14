Browns Activate WR KhaDarel Hodge From COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday that they’ve activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from the COVID-19 list.

Hodge, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Prairie View A&M back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams and returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract for the 2019 season.

Hodge was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns. He’s in line to be a restricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Hodge appeared in nine games for the Browns and caught 11 passes for 180 yards receiving and no touchdowns.