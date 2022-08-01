Browns Activating RT Jack Conklin From PUP List, Among Other Moves

According to Scott Petrak, the Browns are activating RT Jack Conklin from the physically unable to perform list after his recovery from surgery on a torn patellar tendon.

The team also waived WR Isaiah Weston who was carted off the field with a knee injury on Saturday and signed WR Derrick Dillon in his place.

Conklin, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option that would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

Conklin tore his patella tendon in Week 13 against the Ravens and missed the remainder of the 2021 season. He later reworked his deal with the Browns.

He was due to earn $12 million in non-guaranteed money, yet will now earn $8 million fully guaranteed in 2022. This doesn’t include a $4 million playing time incentive that Conklin will have the chance to earn.

In 2021, Conklin started seven games for the Browns at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 14 offensive tackle out of 80 qualifying players.