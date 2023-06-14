Browns Also Reworked DT Jordan Elliott’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns reworked DT Jordan Elliott‘s contract to lower his cap hit for the 2023 season, per Over The Cap.

Elliott was previously scheduled to make $2.743 million after qualifying for the proven performance escalator. None of that was guaranteed, however.

Instead, the Browns reduced Elliott’s compensation to $1.7 million, with $1.5 million of that sum guaranteed.

He’ll now make a $1.01 million guaranteed base salary, a $500,000 signing bonus and up to $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

The Browns did something similar with TE Harrison Bryant who was also scheduled to make a little over $2.7 million after qualifying for the PPE escalator.

The PPE program was put in the most recent CBA to give a boost to players who outperformed their draft slot and is primarily based on snaps played. But because it’s not guaranteed, teams will often force players into taking pay cuts with the threat of going with a cheaper option otherwise.

Elliott, 25, was a one-year starter at Missouri after transferring from Texas as a sophomore. The Browns selected him with the No. 88 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,588,430 rookie contract that included an $897,041 signing bonus.

In 2022, Elliott appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 36 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass deflections.