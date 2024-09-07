Browns Announce Four Roster Moves, Sign WR David Bell To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys.

The full list includes:

Browns signed WR Jaelon Darden to their active roster.

to their active roster. Browns elevated CB Mike Ford Jr. and T Germain Ifedi to their active roster.

Jr. and T to their active roster. Browns signed WR David Bell to their practice squad.

Bell, 23, was a three-year starter at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and made first-team all-conference his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.

The Browns drafted Bell with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He is entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024.

In 2023, Bell appeared in 15 games for the Browns and caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 167 yards and three touchdowns.