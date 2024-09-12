Browns Announce Two Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed seventh-round CB Myles Harden on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Browns signed LB Michael Barrett to the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Browns’ practice squad:

Barrett, 24, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2024 draft by the Panthers out of Michigan. He was traded to the Seahawks in August in exchange for CB Michael Jackson.

Barrett was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp in Seattle before catching on with the practice squad. He was later released from the Seahawks’ practice squad in September.

In his college career, Barrett appeared in 61 games for Michigan and recorded 208 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, six passes defended and two interceptions.