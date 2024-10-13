Browns C Nick Harris Suffers Right Ankle Injury

Browns C Nick Harris was carted off the field with an air cast on his right ankle after being injured in the first quarter against the Eagles and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Harris, 26, was a four-year starter at Washington and was named First-Team All-Pac 12 before being selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

He played out a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,650 that included a signing bonus of $314,650 and was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a one-year, $2.51 million deal with the Seahawks. The deal also includes incentives and a maximum value of $3.26 million.

Seattle traded Harris back to the Browns in August, along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

In 2024, Harris appeared in five games for the Browns, making two starts at center.

We will have more news on Harris as it becomes available.