Browns CB Denzel Ward Ruled Out With Concussion

The Cleveland Browns ruled CB Denzel Ward out of the remainder of their game in Week 5 due to a concussion.

Ward, 25, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option before signing him to an extension for five years, worth $100.5 million.

In 2022, Ward has appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded 10 tackles and one interception.

