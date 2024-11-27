Browns Claim DE James Houston Off Waivers From Lions, Among Other Moves

Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns have claimed DE James Houston off of waivers from the Lions.

Houston was never able to build upon an impressive rookie season when had eight sacks on only about 100 snaps and wound up being waited by Detroit.

Cleveland also claimed DE Cameron Thomas from Kansas City and waived DE Elerson Smith in a corresponding move.

Houston, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Jackson State back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Detroit.

However, the Lions released him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. Detroit promoted him from the practice squad in November and he remained on the roster until being waived.

In 2024, Houston has appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded eight total tackles and one sack.