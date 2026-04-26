Browns Claim No Plans To Trade QB Dillon Gabriel

The Browns, despite downplaying the idea that they could draft a quarterback this year with three already on the roster, went ahead and took Arkansas’ Taylen Green in the sixth round.

That will make it tough for someone to make the roster in September and the one on shakiest footing is last year’s third-rounder, Dillon Gabriel.

Despite this, the Browns are claiming that they have no plans to trade Gabriel, per Adam Schefter.

Cleveland has Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as well, and those two are competing for the starting job by most accounts.

There’s been speculation that the Browns could look to trade a quarterback this year and it’s unlikely that Watson would garner much interest. That leaves Gabriel or Sanders, and Gabriel seems to be firmly behind the rest of the pack.

Gabriel, 25, grew up in Hawaii and committed to UCF. He started as a true freshman and spent three years as the starter at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. He transferred again to Oregon for his final season of eligibility.

Gabriel earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020, first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023, and first-team All-American, first-team All-Big 10, and Big 10 Player of the Year honors in 2024 after leading Oregon to a berth in the College Football Playoff. He also set the record for most career starts in college football history with 63.

Cleveland selected him in the third round of the 2025 draft, and he signed a four-year, $6,226,322 rookie contract that includes a $1,168,232 signing bonus.

In 2025, Gabriel appeared in nine games for the Browns and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 937 yards to go along with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 86 yards and no touchdowns.