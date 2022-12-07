Browns Claim WR Jaelon Darden, Place WR Anthony Schwartz On IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns claimed WR Jaelon Darden off of waivers from the Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Cleveland also announced that they have placed WR Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve due to a concussion.

We have claimed WR Jaelon Darden and placed WR Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 7, 2022

Darden, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,177,904 rookie deal that includes a $697,904 signing bonus.

In 2022, Darden has appeared in 12 games and recorded two receptions for 26 yards, to go along with 67 yards as a kickoff return specialist and 330 yards as a punt returner.