Browns Cut WR KhaDarel Hodge

According to Jake Trotter, the Browns are releasing WR Khadarel Hodge ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
The full list of roster cuts for the Browns includes:
- DE Curtis Weaver ( Ian Rapoport)
- S Sheldrick Redwine
- QB Kyle Lauletta (Scott Petrak)
- WR JoJo Natson (Mary Kay Cabot)
- TE Jordan Franks (Ian Rapoport)
- LB Tegray Scales (Mary Kay Cabot)
- DT Marvin Wilson (Tom Pelissero)
- TE Kyle Markway (Mary Kay Cabot)
- DE Porter Gustin (Tom Pelissero)
- DE Cameron Malveaux (Tom Pelissero)
- S Elijah Benton (Matt Lombardo)
- S Jovante Moffatt (Nate Ulrich)
- CB Brian Allen (Jake Trotter)
- CB Manny Rugamba (Adam Caplan)
- G Colby Gossett (Nate Ulrich)
- WR Khadarel Hodge
Hodge, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Prairie View A&M back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams and returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract for the 2019 season.
Hodge was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a contract this offseason as a restricted free agent.
In 2020, Hodge appeared in nine games for the Browns and caught 11 passes for 180 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!