Browns Cutting K Cade York

Jordan Schultz reports that the Browns are cutting K Cade York following his performance in the final preseason game.

The team also traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Chargers for K Dustin Hopkins earlier today.

York, 22, was twice named Second Team All-ACC to go with a First Team All-ACC selection and Second Team All-American selection in 2020. The Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

In 2022, York appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and made 24 of his 32 field goal attempts with a long of 58 yards. He also made 35 of his 37 extra-point attempts.

We will have more news on York as it becomes available.