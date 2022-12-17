Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Ruled Out With Head Injury

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns have ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney due to a head injury he sustained against the Ravens.

Clowney, 29, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

The Browns signed Clowney to a one-year deal before signing him to another one-year deal worth $11 million.

In 2022, Clowney has appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded 22 tackles and two sacks.

We will have more news on Clowney as it becomes available.