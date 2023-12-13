Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo Likely To Miss Rest Of Season With Torn Pectoral

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral.

Okoronkwo, 28, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.

The Browns signed him a three-year, $19 million deal in March that can be worth up to $22 million with incentives.

In 2023, Okoronkwo appeared in 13 games and recorded 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.