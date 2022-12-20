Browns Designate C Ethan Pocic To Return From IR

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they have designated C Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve.
We have designated C Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2022
Pocic, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle last season.
He was testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career before opting to sign with the Browns.
In 2022, Pocic has appeared and started in 10 games for the Browns.
