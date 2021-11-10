Browns Designate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah To Return From IR, Make Three Other Moves

The Browns announced they have designated second-round LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from injured reserve.

#Browns pre-practice injury report is packed with news. Backup center Nick Harris lands on COVID-19 list. Rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramiah designated for return from IR pic.twitter.com/alnJIj4FNW — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) November 10, 2021

Owusu-Koramoah has been recovering from a high ankle sprain. He has 21 days to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Cleveland also placed C Nick Harris on the COVID-19 list and signed RB Dexter Williams and CB Herb Miller to the practice squad.

Owusu-Koramoah, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Butkus Award.

The Browns drafted Owusu-Koromoah with pick No. 52 overall in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft. Owusu-Koramoah signed a four-year deal worth $6,476,215 million and a $2,069,975 signing bonus.

In 2021, Owusu-Koramoah has appeared in six games and recorded 28 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.