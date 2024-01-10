Browns Designate S Grant Delpit To Return, Sign CB Kalon Barnes To PS

The Cleveland Browns announced they have designated S Grant Delpit to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. It also opens the door for him to play this weekend in the wildcard round against the Texans.

The Browns also signed CB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.

Delpit, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned two consecutive All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. The Browns selected him with the No. 44 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Delpit is in the final year of a four-year, $7,465,060 rookie contract with the Browns that included a $2,989,134 signing bonus and recently signed a three-year, $36 million extension.

In 2023, Delpit appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 80 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, one interception, and three pass deflections.

Barnes, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was among the Panthers’ final roster cuts and wound up catching on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

From there, the Vikings signed him to their active roster. Minnesota cut him coming out of the preseason in 2023 and he’s had stints with the Steelers and Jets on the practice squad.

In 2022, Barnes was active for two games.

During his four-year college career, he recorded 69 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses, and one forced fumble.