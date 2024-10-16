Browns Designate S Juan Thornhill To Return From IR

The Cleveland Browns announced they have designated S Juan Thornhill to return from injured reserve.

We’ve designated S Juan Thornhill for return to practice » https://t.co/8UBzq5m0fd pic.twitter.com/gtzQDtRfFS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 16, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Thornhill, 28, was taken with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round by the Chiefs out of Virginia in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4,615,266 rookie contract that included a $1,376,556 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2024, Thornhill has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded nine total tackles and one tackle for loss.