Browns Discussing Extension With CB Denzel Ward

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have begun discussing a new deal with CB Denzel Ward.

Fowler adds there are some tricky aspects to navigate between the team and Ward, as he still has two years left on his deal, including the fifth-year option in 2022.

However, he appears to be Cleveland’s next target for a major extension, ahead of a deal for QB Baker Mayfield which Fowler adds will be the trickiest to complete.

Ward, 24, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option earlier this offseason, which will cost the team $13.294 million in 2022.

In 2020, Ward recorded two interceptions, 18 passes defensed, and one forced fumble to go with 46 total tackles. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 23 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

