Browns Elevated Two Players From Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have elevated LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry to their active roster for Week 2 against the Jets.

We have elevated 2 players from our practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2022

Tony Grossi notes that Perry’s elevation is a likely result of fourth-round DT Perrion Winfrey being sent home on Friday for disciplinary reasons, meaning he is likely inactive.

Kunaszyk, 25, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Panthers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Unfortunately, Carolina opted to waive Kunaszyk coming out of training camp and he then caught on with Washington’s practice squad before being elevated to their active roster in 2020. He was once again on and off the active roster in Washington during 2021.

He has bounced on and off of the Browns’ active roster so far this offseason.

In 2021, Kunaszyk appeared in 11 games for Washington and recorded four tackles.