Browns Elevating CB A.J. Green & WR Austin Watkins

The Browns announced Saturday that they are elevating CB A.J. Green and WR Austin Watkins for their upcoming matchup.

We've elevated CB A.J. Green III and WR Austin Watkins Jr. to the active roster 📰 » https://t.co/jIv8uumnFQ pic.twitter.com/k88qpIRHG6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2023

Green, 25, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and signed with Cleveland’s practice squad.

The Browns later promoted Green to their active roster and he re-signed with the Browns this offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He then signed on with the team’s practice squad once again and has been on the unit since.

In 2022, Green appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 16 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.