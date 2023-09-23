Browns Elevating OT Ty Nsekhe For Week 3

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns are elevating veteran OT Ty Nsekhe from the practice squad for Week 3.

Nsekhe, 37, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State back in 2012. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

From there, Nsekhe had a brief stint with the Saints before signing a futures contract with Washington in 2015. After four seasons in Washington, Nsekhe agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal in 2019 with the Bills.

The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He had signed with the Colts to their practice squad in 2022 when the Rams signed him to their active roster.

In 2022, Nsekhe appeared in 10 games for the Rams and made eight starts.