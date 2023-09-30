Browns Elevating QB P.J. Walker & TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

The Browns announced that they are elevating QB P.J. Walker along with TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden for Week 4.

We've elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster. TE David Njoku has also been added to the injury report. 📰 » https://t.co/D5kJvUHGqh pic.twitter.com/hATu2JHpN3 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 30, 2023

Walker is being called up as QB Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable, while Mitchell-Paden is a possible replacement for TE David Njoku, who suffered burns to his arm and face in a household accident and is also listed as questionable.

Walker, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution. Walker joined the Bears this past March but was cut loose this week.

In 2022, Walker appeared in six games for the Panthers and completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.