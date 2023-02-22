Browns Expected To Hire Bubba Ventrone As ST Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are expected to hire Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the same role, according to Jonathan Jones.

Ventrone, 40, was a former linebacker who went undrafted out of Villanova back in 2005. He played out his career with the Patriots, Jets, Browns, and 49ers before retiring in 2014.

He began his coaching career as the Patriots’ assistant special teams coach from 2015-2017 and signed on as the Colts’ special teams coordinator in 2018.

In 2022, the Colts special teams unit ranked No. 9 in Rick Gosselin‘s annual special teams rankings.