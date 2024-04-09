Browns Expected To Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For CB Greg Newsome

Mary Kay Cabot reports the expectation is the Browns will pick up CB Greg Newsome‘s fifth-year option for the 2025 season.

Cabot says Cleveland was happy with how Newsome played in 2023, embracing more reps from the slot, and the team believes in having plenty of depth at cornerback.

The Browns have until May 2 to officially decide on the option.

The fifth-year option for Newsome will be worth $13.377 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Newsome, 23, was a three-year starter at Northwestern and a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. He declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected by the Browns with the No. 26 pick.

Newsome is going into the fourth year of a four-year, $12,748,736 with the Browns that included a $6,631,808 signing bonus. The Browns will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Newsome appeared in 14 games for the Browns and recorded 49 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 14 pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 55 corner out of 127 qualifying players.