Browns Re-Signing C Ethan Pocic To Three-Year Deal

According to Josina Anderson, the Browns are expected to re-sign C Ethan Pocic.

This has been in the works for a while, as Mary Kay Cabot also reported this morning Cleveland was working to bring Pocic back. She adds it’s a three-year deal for the veteran center.

He had a breakout season after he entered the starting lineup due to injury.

Pocic, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle.

He was testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career before opting to sign with the Browns in 2022.

In 2022, Pocic has appeared and started in 13 games for the Browns at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 center out of 39 qualifying players.